(STACKER) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout.

Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Virginia.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

My Mom’s Apple Sauce Cake

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 or 2 – 8 inch pans

– Number of ingredients: 19

Virginia Clise Bread

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 40 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 40 rolls

– Number of ingredients: 6

Bourbon Whipped Cream

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 3

Jefferson Davis Pie

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 9-inch pies

– Number of ingredients: 11

Williamsburg Cookies

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Virginia Apple Pudding

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Grilled Jerk Pork Tenderloin

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 14 minutes

– Additional: 8 hrs 5 minutes

– Total: 8 hrs 49 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

Gingerbread Cookies I

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 12 minutes

– Additional: 18 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 5 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Cheddar and Olive Balls

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 45

– Yield: 45 olive balls

– Number of ingredients: 5

Old Virginia Wassail Cider

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Pepperoni Rolls

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 pepperoni rolls

– Number of ingredients: 9

Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 6

Real Southern Peanut Butter Pie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

Hoppin’ Juan

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Crissi’s Sweet Potato Biscuits

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 biscuits

– Number of ingredients: 9

US Marine Corps Martini

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 cocktails

– Number of ingredients: 5

Aunt Bert’s Fruitcake Cookies

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 70

– Yield: 140 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 12

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

Colonial Port-Beef Pie

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs 4 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 4 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 double-crust pie

– Number of ingredients: 18

Macaroni Salad Virginia Style

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 6 cups

– Number of ingredients: 11

Steamed Blue Crabs

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Grammy’s Easy Blackberry Cobbler

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish

– Number of ingredients: 3

Eaton’s Easy Pulled Pork

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Williamsburg Butter Frosting

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 3 cups frosting

– Number of ingredients: 4

Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 1 1/4 pounds

– Number of ingredients: 6

Fried Dandelions (Appalachian Style)

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Williamsburg Orange Cake

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch cake

– Number of ingredients: 13

Better Than Sex Cake III

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 -9×13 inch cake

– Number of ingredients: 8

Uncle Bo’s Hot Sandwiches

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 32 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 9

Chocolate Silk Pie

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

