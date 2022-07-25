GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the crash around 4:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sussex Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, 48-year-old Darius Ephrain Tuell, was traveling in the northbound lanes of Sussex Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the roadway, into the median and struck a culvert causing the vehicle to overturn “several times.” Tuell, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and died upon impact.

State police say alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.