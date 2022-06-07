RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders, get ready. Blood Geyser is headed to town … the beer, that is. Devils Backbone Brewing Company has partnered with the iconic Richmond-formed metal band, GWAR, to create Blood Geyser, an “intergalactic Blood Orange IPA” beer. The collaboration was created to celebrate the band’s new album, The Dark Ages.

Described as “a true intergalactic elixir of the gods,” Blood Geyser is “designed to save the planet from being sucked dry by Bohabs, this delicious swill is brewed to the specific gravity of blood, using hops, blood orange and pure “Berserker Rage.”

Mike Derks aka Balsac the Jaws of Death, left, and Brent Purgason aka Pustulus Maximus of GWAR performs at Riot Fest & Carnival at Douglas Park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

“This is a delicious and heady brew! Grab a tankard of this fine and fruity ale, get loose and kick up your feet and watch the world die, GWAR style!” said GWAR singer Blóthar in a release.

The band is now out on “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” which makes a stop in Washington, DC on Friday, June 10 at the 9:30 Club.

Before the show, GWAR will be hosting a limited number of humans at their GWAR-B-Q, BBQ event. Food will include Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Thighs, BBQ Spare Ribs, BBQ Beans, Collard Greens, Cornbread Biscuits and “Blood Geyser” BBQ Sauce, as well as a first release taste of the Blood Geyser IPA.

Tickets to the VIP Blood Geyser GWAR-B-Q Meet and Greet can be found online. Tickets include a band t-shirt, pint glass, bbq and two GWAR Blood Geyser beers.

For a taste of GWAR in Richmond, GWARbar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. The “Executive Galactic Chef” is none other than Chief BalSac the Jaws ‘o Death himself. Known also as Micheal Derks, the chef has more than 30 years of restaurant experience to create the heavy metal culinary adventure.