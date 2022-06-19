FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified a suspect in the Tyson’s Corner Center shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, they are looking for Noah Settles. Police said he got into an argument with another group showed a gun and then shot multiple times, driving away in a Cadillac with Washington, DC tags.

Noah Settles is a well-known rapper in The District. He goes by the stage name No Savage and currently has 148K + listens on Spotify a month and over 50K YouTube subscribers. According to a news release, he was arrested in 2019 and 2020 on gun possession charges.

Police said he is “considered armed & dangerous.” Call 703-691-2131 with any information.