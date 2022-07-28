BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A local University welcomes back its student-athletes after summer break.

Today, July 28, 2022, was the report date for the BU Rams football players. Students arrived on campus to get settled and ready for camp.

Steven Macall, a Linebacker who studies Criminal Justice at the University said he can’t wait to get on the field.

“I’m excited coming back. We have a really good team coming back into this season. A lot of returners, a lot of people we know, a lot of knowledge coming back in and it’s going to be a pretty good season,” Steven Macall, Linebacker

More students plan to move in later this weekend.