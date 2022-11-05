The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating its 56th anniversary Sunday with discounted tickets.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of its 56th anniversary, the Virginia Living Museum is offering $5.60 admission per person Sunday.

The museum is celebrating 56 years of connecting people to nature, and is inviting the public to enjoy animal feedings and enrichment, live exhibits and conservation and biodiversity lessons.

The Abbitt Planetarium will host shows every hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the last show at 3:30 p.m. It suggests getting timed tickets at thevlm.org before arriving at the museum.

The museum has numerous natural living exhibits, including native Virginia mammals, marine life, reptiles, amphibians, birds, plants and planets that are presented in natural ecosystems.

The Virginia Living Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. For more information, call 757-595-1900.