Virginia gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy to visit Hampton Roads

Jennifer Carroll Foy is a Democratic candidate for the Governor of Virginia.

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, will visit Franklin on Sunday morning for a series of events.

Carroll Foy will speak at several church services in the city before visiting a local Black-owned small business, Wydia’s Bistro. A focus of her visit will be to discuss her plans to address police violence across the Commonwealth.

She will speak at Celebration Church, First Baptist Church and Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Following her visit to Hampton Roads, she will travel to Richmond to visit a Black-owned small business and knock on doors.