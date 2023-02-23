PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Festival of Jewish Film is an annual event with a mission to educate and engage diverse Tidewater communities, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, by presenting world-class film premieres and more, all inspired by Jewish or Israeli history, heritage, and values. The festival runs through March 1st. For tickets and more information call 757-321-2338 or visit their website: JewishVA.org/filmfest