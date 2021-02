Virginia Feb. 23 COVID-19 update: VDH still inputting high numbers of deaths, case levels drop below 2K per on average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported under 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day, but is still reporting record numbers of COVID-19 deaths as it works to input death certificates into the state database.

The Virginia Department of Health added more than 100 new deaths to its state data tally for the third straight day, adding 172 new deaths Tuesday alone. That’s a record for reporting in one day, but these deaths didn’t all occur in the last 24 hours.

VDH says it’s still in the process of inputting death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases. VDH’s “death by date of death” chart shows most these new deaths actually occured earlier this month.

So far, VDH has added 560 new COVID-19 deaths in the last four days.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,769 , 567,039 total), (1,962 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 567,039 total), Case incidence rate: 23 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +172, 7,658 total), back up to record average after big trend down (89 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day on Friday)

7,658 total), Current hospitalizations ( +81, 1,621 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months

1,621 total), recently back down below 2,000 for first time in two months Testing ( 8.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down for more than a month, testing down (about 20K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average) Doses administered (+30,198, 1,632,700 total doses, 29,735 per day on average , 497,401 fully vaccinated , 13.3% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,120,885 total), 92% first doses administered and 52.2% second doses administered, Virginia still only getting about 130,000 first doses per week

With recent lower reported cases, Virginia has seen its case average dip below 2,000 per day for the first time since November.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,572 cases, 182 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 17,913 cases, 826 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+94 cases, +6 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Franklin: 965 cases, 49 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 1,825 cases, 51 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 8,471 cases, 287 hospitalized, 98 deaths (+44 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,592 cases, 110 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+8 cases, +2 deaths)

James City County: 3,815 cases, 124 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+9 cases, +3 deaths)

Mathews: 538 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

Newport News: 11,214 cases, 308 hospitalized, 138 deaths (+54 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,605 cases, 787 hospitalized, 166 deaths (+41 cases, +9 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 704 cases, 70 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 700 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 7,548 cases, 574 hospitalized, 130 deaths (+25 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,839 cases, 48 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 6,7756 cases, 377 hospitalized, 140 deaths (+18 cases, +11 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 30,051 cases, 1,246 hospitalized, 271 deaths (+165 cases, +28 cases, +12 deaths)

Williamsburg: 514 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 2,952 cases, 50 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

