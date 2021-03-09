Virginia Employment Commission to hold statewide virtual job fair this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission is holding a three-day virtual event to help people find jobs all over the state.

Each day will be dedicated to different regions.

On Tuesday, March 9, job seekers can speak with companies located in Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. On Wednesday, there will be opportunities to speak with Southwestern and South Central employers.

Thursday will be for people seeking employment in the Greater Richmond and Hampton Roads regions. WAVY TV will be participating in the hiring event on March 11.

People looking for work can register for just one day or multiple. Only one registration form is needed per person and they can be filled out online. Applicants are encouraged to include a resume or summary of experience when registering.

Over the three-day ‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia’ virtual hiring event, over 500 employers will be seeking workers. Employers can still register to participate by clicking here.