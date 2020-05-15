Virginia DMV opens 9 locations for visits by appointment on May 18; Hampton and VB included

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced on May 15, the first day of Phase 1, that it plans to open nine customer service locations which will be open for extended hours by appointment and for select services.

The locations will open Monday, May 18 and proper safety precautions will be in place. The appointments will be for services that typically require in-person visits including original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records.

To schedule an appointment and view a complete list of services available in person, by appointment only, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236) Delayed until after Thursday, May 28

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

(Richmond Central and Onancock Customer Service Centers will be delayed until after Thursday, May 28. Due to the delayed opening of Northern Virginia, those locations will not reopen until the region moves into Phase 1 of the “Forward Virginia” recovery plan.)

“As we welcome back customers, we want Virginians to know we have put a lot of thought and effort into this phased approach to make sure that we can open our offices safely,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “This DMV will look different than what we may be used to, but we’ve worked hard to make these changes with the best interest of our customers and employees at the very front of our minds.”

Transactions that can be conducted online or by mail should be done as such.

The DMV has made adjustments to align with the reopening plan such as limiting staff on-site, limiting customers and seating inside, and placement of partitions at the counters. Customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment to accommodate social distancing requirements.

For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

“In order to help make this reopening a success, we continue to encourage customers who are able to conduct their DMV business through alternative service methods, such as via dmvNOW.com or by mail, to do so,” Commissioner Holcomb said. “This will enable our offices to focus on customers who need to conduct in-person transactions by appointment in our limited service setting until we are safely able to fully reopen.”

DMV offices plan to continue opening throughout the summer and as a result of Governor Ralph Northam’s executive directive, the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations has been extended.

Driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, are extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days.

In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

