Virginia Diner one of many spots under water after Friday’s rains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rains swept through the region on Friday afternoon, prompting flash flood warnings and leaving many areas underwater.
Wakefield and towns along Route 460 reported heavy flooding, with floodwaters going over car tires in the Virginia Diner’s parking lot. The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office says rainfall up to 5 inches has been recorded.
Floodwaters also went that high in Chesapeake, with a car under water in the Oscar Smith Middle School parking lot.
Several viewers also reported flooding in the South Norfolk and Deep Creek areas of Chesapeake, which were under flash flood warnings until 7 p.m.
Usual suspects, such as the Ghent area of Norfolk, also reported heavy rainfall. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial accumulation totals from Friday night.
Have flooding photos? Send them our way at ReportIt@wavy.com.