Virginia Diner one of many spots under water after Friday’s rains

Posted: / Updated:

A photo from Chris Ellis shows water up to the door handles of a car in the Virginia Diner parking lot in Wakefield.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rains swept through the region on Friday afternoon, prompting flash flood warnings and leaving many areas underwater.

Wakefield and towns along Route 460 reported heavy flooding, with floodwaters going over car tires in the Virginia Diner’s parking lot. The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office says rainfall up to 5 inches has been recorded.

Floodwaters also went that high in Chesapeake, with a car under water in the Oscar Smith Middle School parking lot.

Floodwater surrounds a car in the Oscar Smith Middle School parking lot in Chesapeake.

Several viewers also reported flooding in the South Norfolk and Deep Creek areas of Chesapeake, which were under flash flood warnings until 7 p.m.

Usual suspects, such as the Ghent area of Norfolk, also reported heavy rainfall. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial accumulation totals from Friday night.

Have flooding photos? Send them our way at ReportIt@wavy.com.

A child plays in the floodwater in the Camelot area of Chesapeake (Photo courtesy of Christy Durant-Carter)
  • Flooding in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake. (Photo via Kelsey Jamerson)
  • The Virginia Diner Wakefield under water after heavy rains on June 7, 2019.
  • Flooding on Route 460 in Wakefield, Va. on June 7, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Myers)
  • A child plays in the floodwater in the Camelot area of Chesapeake (Photo courtesy of Christy Durant-Carter)

