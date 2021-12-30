Virginia Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: New record of 13,500 cases reported, 2,101 hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia broke another one-day case reporting record on Thursday with 13,500, a day after reporting a then-record 12,112 cases.

That number includes both PCR tests (the standard COVID tests) and antigen tests (rapid at-home tests). The percent of positive PCR tests is 19.3% on average, a record level.

Virus levels are likely much higher, considering the number of asymptomatic/undiagnosed cases and positive at-home tests that may not be reported to the health department.

Tests have been hard to come by, but the Virginia Health Department has guidance on how to find them, and has details about upcoming community testing events.

Hospitalizations

Virginia’s seeing similar total hospitalizations to the summer delta wave (around 2,100), but ICU and ventilator usage levels are lower, Early data has indicated omicron may cause less severe illness, and doesn’t get into the lungs as much as previous version of the virus.

Nearly all of those admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated, data shows. Doctors are reporting that people who were considered “fully vaccinated” but not boosted have been showing more symptoms, taking at least a week to feel better. Those who were boosted but see a breakthrough infection are able to “almost back to normal” within several days.

Health experts have recommended the mRNA boosters (Moderna and Pfizer) over the Johnson & Johnson for their ability to not only provide even more protection against severe symptoms but also help prevent infection. Johnson & Johnson did release a study on Thursday that said their booster provides a strong increase against severe symptoms, but it’s unclear how much increased protection from infection there is compared to the mRNA vaccines.

State metrics

New cases ( +13,500 , 1,100,900 total), 8,617 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

, 1,100,900 total), 8,617 on average ( ) Deaths ( +24 , 15,565 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day (large reporting increase this week was due to addition of 2020 out-of-state deaths

, 15,565 total), rising again after falling to 12 per day (large reporting increase this week was due to addition of 2020 out-of-state deaths Current hospitalizations ( +87, 2,101 total currently ,1,791 7-day average), rising but still below summer delta wave, 418 in ICU (2,513 total beds still available statewide, 413 for ICU)

,1,791 7-day average), rising but still below summer delta wave, 418 in ICU (2,513 total beds still available statewide, 413 for ICU) Test positivity: 19.3%, rising and at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

Local case numbers will be uploaded shortly. To view data on the VDH site, click here.