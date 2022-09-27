NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Norfolk’s Town Point Park on Saturday, with dozens of activities and performers for kids of all ages.
The 33rd annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s event includes new activities such as a Lego Land, Dino Dig, a Butterfly Experience and many live musical and dance performances.
Costumed characters include Captain America, the red Power Ranger, Elsa, Snow White, Jasmine and the Ghostbusters.
Tickets are $5, but admission is free for infants age one and under.
You can buy tickets online here.
Here’s the full list of stage performances and activities.
WHRO LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! MAIN STAGE
10:15am – NEW! Big Bang Boom!
11:00am – NEW! Greenbeats
11:45pm – WHRO Public Media presents Ms. Martha Reads
12:15pm – NEW! Big Bang Boom!
1:00pm – WHRO Public Media presents Ms. Martha Reads
1:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Company Performance
2:00pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance & Virginia Ballet Ensemble
2:40pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Company Performance
READY, SET, GO! STAGE
10:15am – Zumba Kids with Tanecia and Tamerah
11:00am – Evelyn Ott School of Dance Performance
11:30am – Ocean Martial Arts Demonstration
12:00pm – NEW! DanzStar Studio Performance
12:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Mixed Abilities in Motion
1:00pm – Libre Dance Performance
1:45pm – Maureen’s School of Dance Performance
2:15pm – The Rainbow Puppets: Amazing Stories Presented by Optima Health
STORYTELLING AND MORE
11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm & 2:00pm – Pirate School with the Defiant Crew
10:45am, 11:45am, 12:45pm & 2:00pm – Back Bay Mermaid Book Nook
11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm & 2:30pm – NEW! Jack’s Jungle Interactive Presentations
10:00am, 11:15am, 11:45am, 12:30pm & 1:45pm – WAVY TV 10 Lemonade Ripple Book Nook
ACTIVITIES
- NEW! Catch a performance by DanzStar Studio
- Watch a live performance by Todd Rosenlieb Dance
- Explore the outdoors with Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast
- Get moving with Kids Zumba with Tanecia & Tamerah
- Learn about our community with Team UP
- Enjoy a craft project with the Boy Scouts of America
- Learn about a pirate’s life with The Defiant Crew
- Explore the world of plants with Norfolk Botanical Garden
- Enjoy performances by Evelyn Ott School of Dance
- Catch a performance by Maureen’s School of Dance
- Craft a handmade piece of art at Art & Crafts with Chrystal
- Get interactive with the Children’s Museum of Virginia
- Enjoy performances by Libre Dance USA
- Face paintings by Funny Faces by Julie
- NEW! See live animals at the mini zoo with Jack’s Jungle
- Meet a real mermaid with the Back Bay Mermaid
- Craft away with LemonDrop Makery
- Visit with the Real Fairy Tale Party Princesses
- Meet the Ghost Busters of Virginia
- NEW! Get active with live games & limbo with DJ Melody
- Meet characters at the East Coast Alliance of Cosplay
- Get wild with the Virginia Living Museum
- NEW! See nature at The Butterfly & Ladybug Experience
- Improve your health with Holistic Family Practice
- Learn about car seat safety with CHKD
- Learn about the history USS Wisconsin with Nauticus
- Experiment with science with ODU Physics
- Learn oriental brush painting with Blue Heron Chapter
- Take a ride on the Teddy Bear Express ($)
- NEW! Watch science with Mad Science of Hampton Roads
- Learn literacy with the Norfolk Public Library
- Play your favorite video games on the GamerBus
- Learn some new moves at Ocean Martial Arts
- Have fun with reading with Slover Library
- NEW! Meet & interact with the Red Power Ranger
- Get balloon art from Balloon Artists of Vertical Kids Ent.
- NEW! Learn about nature with the Elizabeth River Project
- Stop by WHRO Public Media’s PBS Kid’s Village
- Have some backyard fun with Lawn Games
- Create your own sidewalk art at the Chalk the Walk
- Enjoy the Lemonade Stand for Community Betterment
- See what fun is coming to Norfolk with Seven Venues
- Take a peek inside the car world with Southern Auto Group
- Learn about Optima Health’s healthy lifestyle options
- Learn about living with asthma with CHKD
- Enhance your wellbeing with the VA Department of Health
- Get connected with Cricket Wireless
- Listen to stories at WAVY TV 10 Lemonade Ripple Book Nook
- Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Virginia Arts Festival
- Explore Norfolk State through interactive STEM activities
- Discover a healthier you with Anthem
- Get some giveaways from California Pizza Kitchen
- Toys & tikes galore at Toddler Town presented by Anthem
- Explore the Play Doh Island Imagination Station
- Construct buildings & characters at Lego Land
- NEW! Channel your inner archaeologist with the Dino Dig
- March your way into the Little Soldier Camp
- NEW! Escape & unwind at the Kulture City Sensory Zone
- NEW! Relax aboard the Carrie B Pirate Ship
- View unique vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck Experience
- Play a round of Mini Putt at TowneBank Fountain Park
TODDLER TOWN presented by ANTHEM
• Toys & tikes galore in a gated area for our younger festival guests! Toddlers must be 3ft tall or shorter to enter.
TOWNEBANK FOUNTAIN PARK
• View a variety of cool trucks, vehicles & other machinery at the Outdoor Machinery Museum!
• Play a round of Mini Putt!