NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Norfolk’s Town Point Park on Saturday, with dozens of activities and performers for kids of all ages.

The 33rd annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s event includes new activities such as a Lego Land, Dino Dig, a Butterfly Experience and many live musical and dance performances.

Costumed characters include Captain America, the red Power Ranger, Elsa, Snow White, Jasmine and the Ghostbusters.

Tickets are $5, but admission is free for infants age one and under.

You can buy tickets online here.

Here’s the full list of stage performances and activities.

WHRO LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! MAIN STAGE

10:15am – NEW! Big Bang Boom!

11:00am – NEW! Greenbeats

11:45pm – WHRO Public Media presents Ms. Martha Reads

12:15pm – NEW! Big Bang Boom!

1:00pm – WHRO Public Media presents Ms. Martha Reads

1:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Company Performance

2:00pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance & Virginia Ballet Ensemble

2:40pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Company Performance

READY, SET, GO! STAGE

10:15am – Zumba Kids with Tanecia and Tamerah

11:00am – Evelyn Ott School of Dance Performance

11:30am – Ocean Martial Arts Demonstration

12:00pm – NEW! DanzStar Studio Performance

12:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Mixed Abilities in Motion

1:00pm – Libre Dance Performance

1:45pm – Maureen’s School of Dance Performance

2:15pm – The Rainbow Puppets: Amazing Stories Presented by Optima Health

STORYTELLING AND MORE

11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm & 2:00pm – Pirate School with the Defiant Crew

10:45am, 11:45am, 12:45pm & 2:00pm – Back Bay Mermaid Book Nook

11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm & 2:30pm – NEW! Jack’s Jungle Interactive Presentations

10:00am, 11:15am, 11:45am, 12:30pm & 1:45pm – WAVY TV 10 Lemonade Ripple Book Nook

ACTIVITIES

NEW! Catch a performance by DanzStar Studio

Catch a performance by Watch a live performance by Todd Rosenlieb Dance

Explore the outdoors with Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast

Get moving with Kids Zumba with Tanecia & Tamerah

Learn about our community with Team UP

Enjoy a craft project with the Boy Scouts of America

Learn about a pirate’s life with The Defiant Crew

Explore the world of plants with Norfolk Botanical Garden

Enjoy performances by Evelyn Ott School of Dance

Catch a performance by Maureen’s School of Dance

Craft a handmade piece of art at Art & Crafts with Chrystal

Get interactive with the Children’s Museum of Virginia

Enjoy performances by Libre Dance USA

Face paintings by Funny Faces by Julie

NEW! See live animals at the mini zoo with Jack’s Jungle

See live animals at the mini zoo with Meet a real mermaid with the Back Bay Mermaid

Craft away with LemonDrop Makery

Visit with the Real Fairy Tale Party Princesses

Meet the Ghost Busters of Virginia

NEW! Get active with live games & limbo with DJ Melody

Get active with live games & limbo with Meet characters at the East Coast Alliance of Cosplay

Get wild with the Virginia Living Museum

NEW! See nature at The Butterfly & Ladybug Experience

See nature at Improve your health with Holistic Family Practice

Learn about car seat safety with CHKD

Learn about the history USS Wisconsin with Nauticus

Experiment with science with ODU Physics

Learn oriental brush painting with Blue Heron Chapter

Take a ride on the Teddy Bear Express ($)

NEW! Watch science with Mad Science of Hampton Roads

Watch science with Learn literacy with the Norfolk Public Library

Play your favorite video games on the GamerBus

Learn some new moves at Ocean Martial Arts

Have fun with reading with Slover Library

NEW! Meet & interact with the Red Power Ranger

Meet & interact with the Get balloon art from Balloon Artists of Vertical Kids Ent.

NEW! Learn about nature with the Elizabeth River Project

Learn about nature with Stop by WHRO Public Media’s PBS Kid’s Village

Have some backyard fun with Lawn Games

Create your own sidewalk art at the Chalk the Walk

Enjoy the Lemonade Stand for Community Betterment

See what fun is coming to Norfolk with Seven Venues

Take a peek inside the car world with Southern Auto Group

Learn about Optima Health’s healthy lifestyle options

healthy lifestyle options Learn about living with asthma with CHKD

Enhance your wellbeing with the VA Department of Health

Get connected with Cricket Wireless

Listen to stories at WAVY TV 10 Lemonade Ripple Book Nook

Lemonade Ripple Book Nook Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Virginia Arts Festival

Explore Norfolk State through interactive STEM activities

through interactive STEM activities Discover a healthier you with Anthem

Get some giveaways from California Pizza Kitchen

Toys & tikes galore at Toddler Town presented by Anthem

Explore the Play Doh Island Imagination Station

Construct buildings & characters at Lego Land

NEW! Channel your inner archaeologist with the Dino Dig

Channel your inner archaeologist with the March your way into the Little Soldier Camp

NEW! Escape & unwind at the Kulture City Sensory Zone

Escape & unwind at the NEW! Relax aboard the Carrie B Pirate Ship

Relax aboard the View unique vehicles at the Touch-A-Truck Experience

Play a round of Mini Putt at TowneBank Fountain Park

TODDLER TOWN presented by ANTHEM

• Toys & tikes galore in a gated area for our younger festival guests! Toddlers must be 3ft tall or shorter to enter.

TOWNEBANK FOUNTAIN PARK

• View a variety of cool trucks, vehicles & other machinery at the Outdoor Machinery Museum!

• Play a round of Mini Putt!