VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years.

But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore has mostly disappeared, and it’s leading to a new vision for Kempsville.

In August 2019, a nearby businessman had said at the time that “we’ve been dealing with this for eight or nine years or more.”

But they shouldn’t have to deal much longer with any of the 75-feet of concrete, visible heading east on the city’s gateway, Interstate 264.

More than three years later, the concrete mountain has mostly disappeared.

John Mamoudis of Witchduck Real Property LLC is tasked with removing the concrete, crushing the hard concrete to make what’s called 21-A Crushed Concrete, sold to make the foundation for new asphalt road.

“Concrete is concrete,” Mamoudis said. “It is a tough business to deal with. … The Breeden properties approached us to buy the properties, and we consummated a deal with them, all dependent on us getting out of here, not just handing them the key, but getting everything gone.”

The Breeden Company is building a mixed-use development, creating synergy with the 438 luxury apartments in six buildings on this site.

A Chopper 10 view of the site showed that it is not quite ready, but most of the heavy concrete is gone – almost 200,000 tons of it, according to Mamoudis, who said that’s as much as in Norfolk Scope.

Mamoudis credits 10 On Your Side for giving positive coverage to his efforts to clean up the neighborhood,

“When I came on board, it was to rectify a lot of things, like to get the concrete gone and clear the property,” Mamoudis said. “Your cooperation with reporting on this, the facts, and getting to know me, and what we are doing, doing that let the people know we were earnest to get this cleaned up and to be good citizens.”

The Breeden Company will take over the property in March and will then build 438 apartments on what was once a concrete mountain.