Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman retires after 16 seasons with the Nationals

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals looks on against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WAVY) – After a 16-year Major League Baseball career, Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

Zimmerman attended Kellam High School in Virginia Beach and went on to play at the University of Virginia.

In 2005, Zimmerman was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 5th pick in the draft, making him the first draft pick for the Nationals since moving to Washington from Montreal.

A two-time All-Star, the 37-year-old Zimmerman began his career at third base before eventually moving to first base.

Zimmerman earned the moniker “Mr. Walk-Off” because of his 11 career walk-off home runs, which is tied for third-best all-time.

Zimmerman helped lead Washington to the 2019 World Series championship and is the Nationals’ career leader in games played (1,799), runs scored (963), hits (1,846), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).