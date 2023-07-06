VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’re not tripping, New Realm Brewery in Virginia Beach is up for more honors at the national level.

The label for their Psychedelic Rabbit Transcendent IPA was picked by USA Today as of one of the top beer labels in the country for 2023, and their beer garden is also in the running for best beer garden in the country.

The label recognition is just the latest honor for Old Dominion alumnus Erik Leach, the director of brand marketing and creative design for New Realm. He also won at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards in 2020 for his “Tyrannosaurus Flex Hazy DIPA” can design.

As of Thursday afternoon, Psychedelic Rabbit was number one on the leaderboard and the beer garden was at number five behind beer gardens in Charlotte and Raleigh, as well as the Guggman Haus in Indianapolis and the Dacha Beer Garden in Washington, D.C.

Voting for both in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2023 competition ends July 24 and you can vote once a day. You can also try Psychedelic Rabbit now at New Realm’s Virginia Beach location of General Booth Boulevard.