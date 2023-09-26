VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is happy to hear that parents are fighting against Virginia Beach’s school district.

“I am proud of them. I’m proud of them for standing up for their children and their kids,” Youngkin said on Monday. “I applaud these parents.”

Two parents filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board because the district is not following the 2023 Virginia Department of Education’s model policies for LGBQT+ students.

Youngkin’s administration revised previous policies from former Gov. Ralph Northam, which now require teachers to call students by their name and pronoun on their official records unless a parent says otherwise.

All schools in the commonwealth are told to follow the policy. However, Virginia Beach’s board opted to revise the policy.

“I firmly believe that that there is no other decision for school boards than to adopt the model policies or policies consistent with the model policies. Attorney General Miyares came out with a very, very clear opinion that this is the law and this, this is what school boards need to do,” Youngkin said.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda includes an update from the board on the model policies.