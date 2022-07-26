VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is making a stop in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon. He will be touring the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center on Nimmo Parkway, scheduled to open later this year.

The land for the 128-bed facility was donated by the City of Virginia Beach at no cost to the state. The Department of Veterans Services says it will be accepting applications for admissions soon.

During the visit, Gov. Youngkin plans to donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

This event is at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall will be there. Look for his coverage tonight on WAVY.

Youngkin donated his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.