Young local artist raises $950 for Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach SPCA posted to their Facebook page a local 8-year-old artist raised $950 to benefit the adoption and rescue center.
The artist, Caroline, used her creative talents to make a big difference in the lives of our animals, VBSPCA said.
The post said for a minimum donation of $5, Caroline created custom sketches.
She ended up raising $950, which she used to purchase some of the items the shelter needed the most.
Virginia Beach SPCA thanked Caroline for her generous spirit.
