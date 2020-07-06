Live Now
North Carolina holding coronavirus briefing

Young child drowns after falling into pool at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young child drowned Monday morning after falling into a hotel pool at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn by the Beach on Pacific Avenue. Police say adults at the scene were performing CPR when medics arrived and the child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The child was under the age of 5.

No other details in the cases were available in a press release Monday afternoon, but police say the case is being investigated by VBPD’s detective bureau.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10