Young child drowns after falling into pool at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young child drowned Monday morning after falling into a hotel pool at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn by the Beach on Pacific Avenue. Police say adults at the scene were performing CPR when medics arrived and the child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The child was under the age of 5.

No other details in the cases were available in a press release Monday afternoon, but police say the case is being investigated by VBPD’s detective bureau.

