VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — It’s a big sandbox fit for some big trucks, not some shoebox arena floor.

The Pungo Offroad Monsters at the Beach returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend starting Friday night.

The event between 6th and 8th streets on the beach gives the trucks plenty of room to run, jump and crush some cars. The trucks compete in different individual races, with the overall points winner for the weekend being named “King of the Beach” with the George Carpenter Cup.

These are the trucks lined up for this year:

Stone Crusher

Hooked

Buckshot

Dirt Crew

Quad Chaos

Razin’ Kane

FTI Torque

Toxic

There are also amateur races with smaller vehicles in the Tough 4X4 competitions, as well as quad racing, organizers say. Monster truck rides are also available from the boardwalk at 4th Street.

Here’s a clip of the event back in 2017.

Tickets are $25 day of for Friday and $30 day of for Saturday and Sunday. There’s also a “Monster Experience” package for $50 that includes driver meet and greets and more.

Friday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. (bleachers open at 6:30 p.m) and there are shows at noon and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m.

Here’s the schedule if you want to ride in a monster truck:

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

The event is rain or shine, but refunds will be offered if severe weather cancels the festivities, organizers say.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.