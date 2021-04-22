You can help restore the Earth on Earth Day and every day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On this Earth Day, it’s all about impact. We’re talking about the impact on the environment you can make not only today, but every day.

“We want to make sure we’re protecting the Earth for future generations,” said Terra Pascarosa, National Campaign Director for EarthDay.org.

The theme of Earth Day this year is “restore the earth.” If you want help make that happen, Pascarosa says it’s great to start small, and then expand when you can.

“What little things can we do like recycling, and doing clean ups, and the larger scale things we can do by reducing our carbon imprint by driving more efficient vehicles whether it be an electrical vehicle or a hybrid. All of these things are huge steps to the big picture of making sure that this world, these trees, the air we breathe, the water we bathe and swim in, is here for future generations.”

If you want more ideas, EarthDay.Org has 51 ways you can get involved. Pascarosa also says education and climate literacy is a big focus of the mission.

“We want to make sure that people know what it means to reduce their carbon emissions, right? What does it mean to say we want to be net zero by 2050? We’re reaching out to the green cities, asking them to become net zero carbon emissions, so no carbon emissions, right? We want to use clean energy resources by 2050. We’re trying to go ahead and get folks to cut those in half. Whatever your carbon emissions are now, cut those in half by 2030.”

In the meantime, you can get inspiration by watching the massive concert, Earth Day Live, this afternoon from 12 to 4.

“We’ll have his holiness Pope Francis, we’ll have these amazing prayer videos, and then we will lead that off with a land acknowledgement about what we are doing here on this land on the earth, and who was here before us, and how important this land is to protect and take care of. So, spirituality and the earth go hand in hand,” said Pascarosa.