Ynot Italian restaurant feeds medical staff at local hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Healthcare workers are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

They are working long hours to help save lives. That is why a local restaurant owner wanted to do something to support them.

So, he turned to what he knows best.

There is no dining inside of Ynot Italian restaurant right now, but that is not stopping the owner from feeding the people in the community who are sacrificing the most.

Saturday night, it was 300 pies to Sentara Independence. As for Sunday, a truck load of pizza pies from Ynot Italian fed 200 people on the medical staff at Sentara Princess Anne.

Owner Tony Disilvestro said things have changed big time for his local restaurant chain.

“It’s trying for us you know, obviously our dining rooms are closed right now so it’s really been complicated for our business. Our servers haven’t had the opportunity to work so we’re here with them today and we’re actually being able to pay our entire staff.”

But when he saw a place where he could help the people on the front lines, he knew what he had to do.

“You know, they’re so scared of taking anything home to their families as well so a lot of them aren’t even going home. So, if we can be there for them and just appreciate everything that they’re doing everyday, that’s what it’s about,” he said.

Joshua Atkins is helping deliver today.

“The ‘thank you’s,’ the blessing, the everything is just so overwhelming. Everybody is very appreciative,” said Atkins.

Life-changing is how he described it since COVID-19 infiltrated our community, but this moment reminds him not to take anything for granted.

“Something as simple as a meal donated from us at Ynot is such a blessing, and I know they’re extremely thankful.”

Disilvestro said they have been doing this everyday and they are trying to help as many as they can, for as long as they can.

