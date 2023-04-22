VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Something in the Water Festival is just days away.

To celebrate Community Earth Day, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams’ nonprofit organization is hosting a clean-up day.

The YELLOW nonprofit is partnering with groups and volunteers to keep the city clean ahead of the big 3-day festival.

The day kicked off at the Vibe District farmers market, where a beach-based nonprofit Drishti Compost, set up to answer compost questions.

“A lot of people think that it’s just food waste. That’s the major component of it, but what composting does, instead of putting your food waste in the trash can, you put it in a compost bin. Then you mix it with other organic materials, like leaves, straw, manure. Mix that all together and incorporate water and oxygen. Then you are left with incredibly healthy soil,” said Lily Clayman, Drishti Compost President. “It is the healthiest, most beautiful soil you can possibly grow your vegetables in. If you are growing your vegetables in that, then eating those vegetables, you are healthier.

Longtime farmer, John Wilson works with the nonprofit, he says the goal is to take food scraps out of the landfill.

“Not only take it out of the landfill but make something very beneficial out of it then that’s a big win not only for the city but for the citizens, for the soil. The benefits of composting are tremendous. Everything we are doing is for good,” said Wilson.

“You are helping the air, the soil and your body, by composting,” Clayman adds.

If you would like to learn more about Dristi Compost, visit the website.

YELLOW also teamed up with the Beachy Clean for a neighborhood and beach clean-up Saturday afternoon.