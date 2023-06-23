VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rain or shine, BEACH IT! kicked off Friday afternoon.

Festival-goers said they are excited to have country music back on the beach. It’s the first country concert on the Oceanfront since June 2019.

“I just like live music on the beach,” Brittany Rannings said.

From food to custom cowboy hats, it was a part of the festival grounds.

“We’ve never been to anything like this whatsoever, so the festival atmosphere looks pretty cool,” one festival-goer said.

Folks traveled far and wide to part on the beach, like Charles Love. He and his girlfriend made a 12-hour drive down.

“My girlfriend is a huge Luke Bryan fan and I told her I’d find her tickets to Luke Bryan and she’s a huge beach fan,” Love said. “So Luke Bryan on the beach, kind of a natural combination I had to do.”

There was some rain in the forecast, but it didn’t stop the fun.

“It’ll be fun. We’ll be dancing in the rain. We won’t pay attention to it,” Ashley Burton said.

Some packed rain jackets and gear to fight the rain.

“I went and bought some shower shoes so my sneakers wouldn’t get soaking wet,” David Thaler said.

The first act was delayed about 15 minutes, as it was downpouring at the time. Since then, the festival has been smooth sailing.

Country music star Miranda Lambert will close out the night when she performs on the main stage at 9:25 p.m.