VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A WWII combat veteran was reunited with his historic aircraft Saturday at the Military Aviation Museum.
According to a press release, Henry A. DuBay served in Europe and the Mediterranean and was one of the many pilots flying in some of the war’s most famous missions.
DuBay first saw combat during the invasion of Sicily. He would go on to tow gliders and carry supplies to fighting troops during D-Day and The Battle of the Bulge. He also flew his C-47, carrying paratroopers, over Nazi territory to kick off Operation Market Garden and the anticipated liberation of Holland.
During his visit to the Military Aviation Museum, 99-year-old DuBay reunited with another combat veteran, as well as his C-47 aircraft, “That’s All, Brother”.