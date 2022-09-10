VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A WWII combat veteran was reunited with his historic aircraft Saturday at the Military Aviation Museum.

According to a press release, Henry A. DuBay served in Europe and the Mediterranean and was one of the many pilots flying in some of the war’s most famous missions.

Photo Courtesy: Military Aviation Museum

Photo Courtesy: Military Aviation Museum

DuBay first saw combat during the invasion of Sicily. He would go on to tow gliders and carry supplies to fighting troops during D-Day and The Battle of the Bulge. He also flew his C-47, carrying paratroopers, over Nazi territory to kick off Operation Market Garden and the anticipated liberation of Holland.

During his visit to the Military Aviation Museum, 99-year-old DuBay reunited with another combat veteran, as well as his C-47 aircraft, “That’s All, Brother”.