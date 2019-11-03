Wreaths Across America receives donation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Just outside of Taylor’s Do it Center, off of Independence Boulevard stands the Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit.

It’s a 48-foot trailer that people can go in to honor fallen heroes and learn more about what Wreaths Across America does.

“We are in all fifty states we place wreaths as the graves of our fallen service members and we help support the families that they left behind,” said Bre Kingsbury, Corporate Development and Community Relations Director of Wreaths Across America.

Someone who couldn’t pass up the chance to check out the exhibit, Gold Star family member Dotti Nickerson.

She lost her son Kyle Milliken, a Navy Seal, two and a half years ago. She says she supports the mission of Wreaths Across America and gets involved with it every year.

“All of the Gold Star families want to make sure that the fallen are never forgotten, not only our husbands and fathers and sons and daughters but certainly the people who have gone before us,” said Nickerson.

Sunday, Wreaths Across America got a special donation for their cause. Taylor’s Do it Center partnered with Independent We Stand, to donate a thousand dollar check to Wreaths Across America.

“Each year they pick one business to partner with and a contribution and were fortunate they chose us so were kind of the pass-through to share that contribution with Wreaths Across America,” said Chairman of Taylor’s Do It Center, Bob Taylor.

Taylor says during the month of November, customers can help out even more by donating a dollar to Wreaths Across America or purchase an entire wreath. Taylor’s will match every fifty cents to the dollar for the first five-thousand dollars contributed.

Stay with WAVY.com