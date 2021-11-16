‘Worst-case scenario’: VB Parks & Rec closing 14 before/afterschool childcare programs due to staffing shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation officials say they are closing at least a dozen of their Out-of-School Time Programs (OST) effective January 3.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is closing 3 of its before-school and 11 after-school programs. The move is expected to impact over 300 participants across the area.

In a press release from city officials Tuesday, they’ve stated that hiring and onboarding “qualified team members” have been a consistent hurdle throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs chosen for closure were selected based on the lowest registration numbers spread across Virginia Beach.

OST in the city is currently down approximately 35% of its part-time positions needed to facilitate the programs.

In the release, city officials say they have resulted to borrowing staff members from other department units, however, they say the shortage situation has become “unsustainable.”

Registration numbers were already limited to 2,150 ahead of the school year compared to the approximately 3,300 participants daily in a normal school year.

Officials say parents affected were notified of the decision on Monday, Nov. 15.

The city already closed 4 recreation center-based afterschool programs in October which forced local participants to relocate to the programs at their home schools.

In addition to the upcoming closings, 19 afterschool programs will be consolidated into 10 schools starting November 29.

Even with these reduced capacities and consolidations, it is not enough to avoid the closure of the programs.

Director of Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Michael Kirschman said the move to close and reduce their childcare services is their “worst-case scenario.”

“We know that this will put many parents in a very difficult position trying to secure alternative childcare, but we have done everything in our power to avoid this and we are sorry that it’s come to this point,” said Kirschman.

The reopening of the programs will be evaluated as staff members are hired and onboarded, however, officials say there is currently no timeline for if or when reopening will be possible.

If a program is able to reopen, the current affected participants will have first priority for registration.

For the complete list of closures and consolidations, click here.

If you’d like to apply to work for the city of Virginia Beach, click here.