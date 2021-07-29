World’s Biggest Bottle of Soap coming to Virginia Beach on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to raise awareness about the continued importance of hand hygiene, the world’s biggest bottle of soap is coming to Virginia Beach this Saturday.

The bottle, currently in the middle of a nationwide tour, is 21-foot tall and weighs 2500 pounds. Not only is it the largest bottle, but it also holds a Guinness World Record for donating the most hygiene products within a week.

As part of a 16 city tour, the bottle will be at the Rite Aid on Salem Road from 2 – 5 p.m. on Saturday with a photo booth and giveaways. In addition, people will be able to help assemble hygiene kits for children in the foster care system.

While in Virginia Beach, event organizers will donate a pallet of soap to the LGBT Life Center and also donate hygiene kits to Connect with a Wish.

