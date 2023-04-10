VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Construction continues to progress for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

In a Facebook post from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, people are able to get a sneak peak of Chessie who is starting to make her way under the Bay.

Chessie began her initial excavation on February and will now place 9,000 tunnel segments to complete the one-mile Thimble Shoal tunnel.

It is expected to take around 12-14 months for Chessie to complete her dig.

Work is also continuing on Two Islands, where crews are working on the receiving pit for Chessie and the support of excavation. This work is expected to continue over the course of the next year.

