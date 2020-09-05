Woodstock Skate Park design revealed, construction set for September 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, in partnership with HRSD, has officially revealed the final design of the new Woodstock Skate Park in Virginia Beach.

It took two design workshops and feedback through online surveys and emails for the 30,000 square-foot park to finally take shape.

City officials say that it was designed by the creative minds at Team Pain who will begin construction on September 14 with a tentative opening in summer 2021.

The park will showcase a mix of transitional and street elements including premium features such as:

Snake run and two-level bowl with waterfall, five corners, and two hips

Quarter pipe with extension

Ledge runs, stair sets, wall rides, snake run, banks, hips, rails, and other custom ledges

Warm-up area

Shaded viewing spots

A full description of the park and renderings of the design can be found on the project website.

“Public input helped shape the snake run based on the flow and speed desires of local park users,” said Tim Payne, founder of Team Pain Skate Parks. “Virginia Beach is home to beginner, intermediate, and professional level skateboarders and bike riders who are passionate about their sport. The community’s input was crucial in the development of this skate park and we are grateful to be involved in this project.”

The skate park replacement is part of the Woodstock Park Improvement Project, a partnership between Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and HRSD. For construction updates, photos, and to learn more about the Woodstock Park Improvement Project visit VBgov.com/WoodstockPark or HRSD.com/Woodstock-Park.

