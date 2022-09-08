VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two women are accused of trying to purchase vehicles in Virginia Beach, using someone else’s identify.

On August 31, around 9:15 p.m., Virginia Beach Police got a call to respond to a business in the 3800 block of Bonney Road.

Police say an investigation found two women were using false information to buy a car, which they had reportedly done prior at the same location.

VBPD took 22-year-old Alexis Williams and 24-year-old Natasha Reaser into custody and charged them with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts conspiracy to commit a felony. Reaser also faces two counts of identity theft.

Alexis Williams (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Natasha Reaser (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

The VBPD Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case. If you have any information about incidents these women may have been involved in, please call 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.