VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two women are accused of trying to purchase vehicles in Virginia Beach, using someone else’s identify.
On August 31, around 9:15 p.m., Virginia Beach Police got a call to respond to a business in the 3800 block of Bonney Road.
Police say an investigation found two women were using false information to buy a car, which they had reportedly done prior at the same location.
VBPD took 22-year-old Alexis Williams and 24-year-old Natasha Reaser into custody and charged them with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts conspiracy to commit a felony. Reaser also faces two counts of identity theft.
The VBPD Detective Bureau is actively investigating this case. If you have any information about incidents these women may have been involved in, please call 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.