VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police need help to find a woman with dementia.

74-year-old Priscila Reyes was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Jack Frost Road, off Northampton Boulevard.

She has wandered off in the past and has previously been found near Shelton Park Elementary.

It’s unknown what type of clothing she might be wearing, but she’s 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with red/purple hair.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

High heat can pose an increased risk for those with dementia, as older age and medication can interfere with a person’s body temperature regulation and they’re more likely to roam. Read more in Stephanie Harris’ story for today.