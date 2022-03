VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the woman was shot around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Reon Drive and Indian River Road. That is near where I-64 crosses Indian River Road.

There is no suspect in custody, dispatch added.

(photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

(photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.