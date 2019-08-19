Woman shot during robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was shot during a robbery on Jeanne Street in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Virginia Beach police said two males approached the woman in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Jeanne Street, off Kellam Road, around 1:35 a.m.

The pair pulled out guns and robbed her. During the robbery the woman was shot by one of the suspects, police said.

Both suspects fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.