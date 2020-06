VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a female pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle at Atlantic Avenue and Bay Colony Drive at the Oceanfront on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 call came at 12:43 p.m., police say.

Atlantic Avenue has been closed from 46th Street to 48th Street for the investigation, with VBPD’s Fatal Crash team on the scene.

No other details were provided by police, but check back for updates on this breaking news.