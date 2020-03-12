Breaking News
Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Portsmouth

Woman sentenced to 13 years in fatal DUI case

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old woman will spend 13 years in prison for killing two people while driving drunk in Virginia Beach.

Caytlin K. Emmett-Wallace pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI in November.

The charges stem from a March 3, 2019 crash in the 4800 block of Providence Road that killed 30-year-old Kimberly Stewart and 26-year-old Felicia Parrish.

Emmett-Wallace’s blood alcohol content was .17 at the time of the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit. Investigators discovered that Emmett-Wallace had between four and five mixed drinks and a beer at a bar on Holland Road in the hours leading up to the crash, according to the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney.

Emmett-Wallace was a passenger in a car when she left the bar around 1:47 a.m. She was supposed to stay the night at a friend’s home, but left the house after the people with her fell asleep.

Police responded to the crash on Providence Road around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say that Stewart and Parrish were being driven to Parrish’s home when Emmett-Wallace hit their car while driving in the wrong lane. The driver of Stewart and Parrish’s car — who was sober — tried to avoid the crash by slowing down, but Emmett-Wallace hit their car at a rate of 73 miles per hour. The speed limit in that area is 35 miles per hour.

Emmett-Wallace was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years and 12 months in prison, with 28 years suspended. She will serve 13 years of the sentence.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories