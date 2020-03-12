Woman sentenced to 13 years in fatal DUI case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old woman will spend 13 years in prison for killing two people while driving drunk in Virginia Beach.

Caytlin K. Emmett-Wallace pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI in November.

The charges stem from a March 3, 2019 crash in the 4800 block of Providence Road that killed 30-year-old Kimberly Stewart and 26-year-old Felicia Parrish.

Emmett-Wallace’s blood alcohol content was .17 at the time of the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit. Investigators discovered that Emmett-Wallace had between four and five mixed drinks and a beer at a bar on Holland Road in the hours leading up to the crash, according to the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney.

Emmett-Wallace was a passenger in a car when she left the bar around 1:47 a.m. She was supposed to stay the night at a friend’s home, but left the house after the people with her fell asleep.

Police responded to the crash on Providence Road around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say that Stewart and Parrish were being driven to Parrish’s home when Emmett-Wallace hit their car while driving in the wrong lane. The driver of Stewart and Parrish’s car — who was sober — tried to avoid the crash by slowing down, but Emmett-Wallace hit their car at a rate of 73 miles per hour. The speed limit in that area is 35 miles per hour.

Emmett-Wallace was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years and 12 months in prison, with 28 years suspended. She will serve 13 years of the sentence.

