Woman sentenced in dressing room stabbing at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman charged in the dressing room stabbing at a Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club was sentenced Monday morning.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Evelyn Nicole Thomas was initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a 22-year-old woman during an October, 2018 attack at Mermaids Gentlemen’s Club in Virginia Beach.

Thomas was sentenced to 3 years with 2 years and 11 months suspended after the charge was amended to unlawful wounding when she pleaded guilty on October, 2019.

Thomas was also sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation.

The incident happened on a late October night on 2018 when police say the 22-year-old victim was attacked sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Another woman, 27-year-old Joy Ann Depenbrock, involved in the incident was charged with felonious assault and will be sentenced on February 26 of this year.