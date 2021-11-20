Woman sent to the hospital following late-night shooting on Bassett Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Virginia Beach late Friday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they received a call regarding a person who had sustained a gunshot wound around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bassett Avenue.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman who was sent to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries has not yet been released.

A home in the area also sustained damage from the shooting.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.