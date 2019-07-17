Police searching for woman who robbed Virginia Beach ABNB Credit Union

1  of  2
ABNB Federal Credit Union robbery suspect. Image provided by the Virginia Beach Police Dept.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An ABNB Federal Credit Union in Virginia Beach was robbed Wednesday.

Police were called to the bank at 3237 Virginia Beach Blvd. at 11:20 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black, heavy set woman, with her hair shaved on both sides and two braids.

She reportedly entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Police are trying to find her. If you have any information on her possible whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up.

There were no injuries reported.

