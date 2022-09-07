VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested and accused of stealing a golf cart near Stumpy Lake in Virginia Beach.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer found the golf cart that appeared to be out of place in the 4700 block of Indian River Road.

The officer later found 30-year-old Shelby Therrault in the water in Stumpy Lake. After helping Therrault out of the water, officers then discovered that she was involved in the theft of the golf cart along with the damage to a nearby private property.

Therrault was taken into custody and charged with trespassing, destruction of property, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.

Police say another person was identified in connection with the incident, but they have yet to be located by police.

Shelby Therrault (Courtesy – VBPD)