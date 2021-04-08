Woman pleads no contest to accessory after the fact in shooting that seriously injured man in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor accessory after the fact in a December shooting that left a man seriously injured in Virginia Beach.

Verneka Lynnae Wiggins, 24, of Virginia Beach, pleaded no contest to the charge Thursday in Virginia Beach General District Court.

Wiggins was sentenced to 365 days with 335 days suspended — receiving a 30-day active sentence — and 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Two men also charged in connection with the shooting, E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard and Tyrion Logan, are set to appear in court April 15 for a preliminary hearing.

On Dec. 3, officers responded to a shooting around Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a life-threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital by emergency medical providers.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was in his vehicle on Lynnhaven Parkway when he was shot by an unknown person in a car.

Police have said they didn’t believe the suspects and man who was shot knew each other.

Two people, Wiggins and Pritchard, were arrested the day after the shooting. Logan was arrested in Ohio in January.