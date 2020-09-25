Woman pleads guilty to shining strobe light at Oceana aircraft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia beach woman has been found guilty of targeting NAS Oceana aircraft with a strobe light in an incident earlier this year.
Lou Ella Moore, 64, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor interference with aircraft operation.
She was sentenced to 180 days, all suspended, one year of good behavior and 50 hours of community service.
She cannot have any other “light spotting issues,” said Macie Allen, spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Virginia Beach Police assisted NCIS in Moore’s arrest on Feb. 28 in the 4400 block of Blackwater Road.
Authorities said Moore was aiming the strobe lights at Oceana jets as they were conducting night training operations.
Latest Posts:
- Google down: Outage map shows multiple products affected
- 2020th Baby Born at Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 3
- Virginia Beach Health Department to host free COVID-19 community testing event
- Hampton Police searching for man accused of shooting at woman after argument