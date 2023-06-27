VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The wife of a man shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer after a struggle last year is on trial.

It was an emotional day in court Tuesday for Jacqueline Ortiz Whitaker. The 20 year old is accused of assaulting an officer.

In court, Ortiz-Whitaker was shaking and crying as a judge watched body, dash and store video of the scene that unfolded on December 1, 2022.

A Virginia Beach police officer said a plate reader identified a stolen car in the Baker Crossing Shopping Center on Newtown Road that day.

The officer says after he approached the car, the driver, Dashawn Whitaker, got out and started to run.

The officer grabbed Ortiz-Whitaker and the two struggled with a gun in her waist band.

The officer said on the video you can hear her yelling ‘babe help me.’

Whitaker returned to the car and video shows he pointed a gun at the officer.

The officer then fired several shots, killing him.

The officer continues to try to arrest Ortiz-Whitaker. A Norfolk Fire Department paramedic took the stand and said she had to help the officer get cuffs on her.

Ortiz-Whitaker is facing two felony charges of assaulting an officer and being in a stolen car. She is also facing two misdemeanors of pointing a gun at a bystander and resisting arrest.

Her attorney argues she had a chance to shoot the officer but didn’t, and said she also did not point the gun at anyone or resist arrest.

A bystander took the stand and said he stopped at the scene of the incident because he thought the officer was being too rough. He said he ran when he saw a gun, but testified Ortiz-Whitaker never pointed the gun at him.

