VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 23-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting incident in Virginia Beach Friday morning, police confirm.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of Diamond Springs Road.

Images from a WAVY photographer Friday morning showed crime tape and a large police presence outside a 7-Eleven at that location.

WAVY photo

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated what police described as a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

VBPD said they do not have a suspect in custody yet, but the investigation revealed the victim knows the person who shot her.