Woman in custody after 2 stabbed at Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center

UPDATE Jan. 14, 2020: Tabrayah Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Monday.

She was sentenced to five years with four years and two months suspended.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is in custody after a man and woman were stabbed Thursday night at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center.

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. at the center on N. Witchduck Road. Police located the two victims suffering from minor injuries on arrival, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was still in the building at the time, and police were able to take her into custody without incident.

Police said 40-year-old Tabrayah Conay Jones is charged with two counts of felonious assault.