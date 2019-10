VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teenager was hit by a car and seriously hurt in Virginia Beach late Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Bridle Creek Boulevard. That’s not far from Indian River Road.

Police spokesperson MPO Linda Keuhn told WAVY News 10 a teenager was struck by a car after she stepped into the road. She suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and will not face charges.