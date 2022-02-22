Woman guilty of involuntary DUI manslaughter in fatal VB crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary DUI manslaughter for a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Virginia Beach in October 2020.

Cali Li Vu Huynh, of Norfolk, was driving westbound on Interstate 264 early in the morning when she hit a motorcyclist, 22-year-old Samuel Stephen Cleghorn, of Florida.

Cleghorn later died.

Police said in their initial report they believed alcohol was a contributing factor.

Court records show Huynh pleaded guilty to involuntary DUI manslaughter and DUI first conviction on Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

She was sentenced to 11 years with eight years and six months suspended.

She will be on indefinite probation after her release.