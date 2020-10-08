Woman, dog escape house fire without injury on Marlwood Way in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a woman and a dog escaped uninjured from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. for the incident in the 4500 block of Marlwood Way in Virginia Beach.

The woman, who was home at the time of the fire, and the dog were able to get out of the two-story townhouse without injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials say two adults, a 4-year-old child and two dogs are displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

